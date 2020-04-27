DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day event
The premier "utilised the occasion to appreciate and motivate the frontline staff ... in the fight against the spread of COVID-19", said the KZN government.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday laid a criminal complaint against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations.
The premier led a Freedom Day commemoration at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Monday where he apparently pulled out essential workers from their duties and held a mini rally.
The DA's Dianne Kohler-Barnard laid the complaint at the Clairwood Police Station earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, the provincial government says the event was in honour of frontline workers battling to contain the spread of COVID-19, and has dismissed the DA's claims, calling it "fake news".
"The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal notes with dismay the statement by the Democratic Alliance alleging that it had organised a rally," it said on Monday through a statement.
"The premier conducted an inspection in loco to assess the progress the province is making in ensuring that facilities are ready for quarantine and isolation. During the visit the premier also handed over thousands of N95 masks, which are a crucial part of Personal Protective Equipment being given to all frontline staff," the statement said.
"He then utilised the occasion to appreciate and motivate the frontline staff who are manning the forward trenches in the fight against the spread of COVID-19."
The KZN government also said the premier did not contravene any regulations..
"This engagement in no way qualifies as a rally contemplated in section one (1) of the regulation in that it was not sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious or for cultural purposes," the statement said.
More in Local
-
Confessions of an apartheid cop: Assassinations, the 'Winnie' plot & propaganda
-
Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers
-
Ramaphosa: Privileged South Africans can no longer close eyes to plight of poor
-
Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors
-
Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf
-
'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.