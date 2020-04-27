Confessions of an apartheid cop: Assassinations, the 'Winnie' plot & propaganda

Paul Erasmus was barely in his 20s when he was recruited to work for the police during apartheid and in the years he worked as a cop, he saw some of the worst of the regime.

Erasmus, now in his sixties and a grandfather, spoke to Eyewitness News in a lengthy interview about how he was given orders to spread propaganda and how to carry out assassinations.

After 1976, Paul Erasmus was tasked with targeting white South Africans who were working against apartheid. Erasmus says the white leftwing in South Africa were seen as enemies and had to be killed.

When Nelson Mandela was released, Erasmus was given a four-year plan to deceive people. A big part of that propaganda was to spread the idea that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela killed Stompie Seipei.

He said the populist elements in the ANC had to be neutralised by the apartheid government, such as the likes of Nelson Mandela, Peter Mokaba, Chris Hani and others. Erasmus added that he was sent out to destroy Madikizela-Mandela and his plan succeeded.

