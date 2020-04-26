Will eThekwini remain under strict regulation while rest of SA moves to level 4?
The province has so far recorded about 20% of all new coronavirus cases in the country, with 579 cases of the province's total of 875 cases.
JOHANNESBURG - While many parts across the country prepare to ease lockdown conditions on 1 May, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said eThekwini will likely remain under strict conditions.
Zikalala said an update will be given after consultations with national government have been completed on whether the metro will remain under Level 5.
“Will eThekwini remain under strict regulations? It looks like some areas will have to remain under strict regulations. Whether that will be a full lockdown or a partial opening of key industries, it’s what we will be examining under consultation.”
