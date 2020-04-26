View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Will eThekwini remain under strict regulation while rest of SA moves to level 4?

The province has so far recorded about 20% of all new coronavirus cases in the country, with 579 cases of the province's total of 875 cases.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While many parts across the country prepare to ease lockdown conditions on 1 May, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said eThekwini will likely remain under strict conditions.

The province has so far recorded about 20% of all new coronavirus cases in the country, with 579 cases of the province's total of 875 cases.

Zikalala said an update will be given after consultations with national government have been completed on whether the metro will remain under Level 5.

“Will eThekwini remain under strict regulations? It looks like some areas will have to remain under strict regulations. Whether that will be a full lockdown or a partial opening of key industries, it’s what we will be examining under consultation.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA