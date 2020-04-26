'This has been my life', says CT eatery owner closing shop due to coronavirus
The SMAK Delicatessen and Restaurant announced it would be closing earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town eatery has been forced to shut its doors as finances have run dry because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bree Street eatery has been a popular brunch spot for the past four years.
But in just one month since the national lockdown was enforced, everything has changed.
“Our turnover dropped by like 30% and until the lockdown was implemented we noticed a drastic drop in turnover and it got as bad as… we were only doing 20% basically of our original turnover," explained SMAK co-owner, Katia Scherf.
She said by April, they did not even have a month's rent in their bank account.
SMAK tried to innovate by selling take-away packs but it was implemented too late.
Scherf said they consulted accountants and landlords before making the very difficult decision.
"This has been my life for close to five years. A lot of my staff were with me from the very beginning we were like a very close-knit family. The hardest thing for me was not being able to call a meeting. Not being able to sit down with everyone face-to-face.”
She said she is trying her best to continue supporting her staff during this time.
