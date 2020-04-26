Taxi carrying 11 adults, 11 kids caught during lockdown roadblock

When asked they managed to travel across the provinces, the driver told authorities that they used gravel roads to avoid roads with roadblocks.

JOHANNESBURG - An overloaded taxi travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng is one of the vehicles stopped by police in Gauteng during a recent lockdown roadblock.

The taxi was stopped in Mamelodi, Pretoria with 22 passengers (11 adults and 11 children). The passengers were coming from Marble Hall, Limpopo. Six of the 11 children between the ages of three and 13 years were travelling unaccompanied.

When asked they managed to travel across the provinces, the driver told authorities that they used gravel roads to avoid roads with roadblocks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was at one of the roadblocks, urged Gauteng police and law enforcement agencies, not to neglect back routes and farm routes during the operations.

A total of 97 suspects were arrested on various contraventions of the COVID-19 Disaster Management Regulations, while police also recovered an illegal firearm at one of the roadblocks.