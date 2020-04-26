Shoprite and Pick n Pay to open spaza shops in townships
It’s great for consumers – they’ll be left with more money in their pockets - but also hugely disruptive.
JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay and Shoprite will soon roll out spaza shops of their own in townships.
It’s great for consumers – they’ll be left with more money in their pockets - but also hugely disruptive.
Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto asked Lulama Qongqo, co-founder and independent investment analyst at Midpoint Consulting about the impending disruption of the spaza shop market.
"They’re cheaper than normal spaza shops… They have the best negotiating power in the country. You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town, said Qongqo.
"Remember, the spaza shop you used to support is your neighbour. Your neighbour is being outcompeted… I’m going to find the cheapest tomatoes I can find because my family needs to eat. But at the same time, it means another family doesn’t eat if their business goes under."
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Business
-
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
-
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -Mboweni
-
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%
-
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAA
-
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest
-
Rand strengthens on government move to open economy from May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.