Shoprite and Pick n Pay to open spaza shops in townships

It’s great for consumers – they’ll be left with more money in their pockets - but also hugely disruptive.

JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay and Shoprite will soon roll out spaza shops of their own in townships.

Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto asked Lulama Qongqo, co-founder and independent investment analyst at Midpoint Consulting about the impending disruption of the spaza shop market.

"They’re cheaper than normal spaza shops… They have the best negotiating power in the country. You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town, said Qongqo.

"Remember, the spaza shop you used to support is your neighbour. Your neighbour is being outcompeted… I’m going to find the cheapest tomatoes I can find because my family needs to eat. But at the same time, it means another family doesn’t eat if their business goes under."

