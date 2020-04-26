Saps to investigate blasphemous comments by officers during MP lockdown arrests
The comments can be heard in a video of the arrest of a group of Muslim worshipers who had gathered in Mpumalanga, breaking COVID-19 regulation.
JOHANNESBURG – Forty-one congregants have been arrested in different parts of the country for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations.
On Saturday police cornered a group of Muslim congregants that had gathered to pray in Mpumalanga.
While 17 worshippers were handcuffed inside a building in Pretoria west on Friday.
It's understood while arresting the congregants in Mpumalanga, a police officer made disparaging comments about the Prophet Mohammed.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo said action will be taken against the officer.
“The comment which can be heard at the end of the video is rather unfortunate and unacceptable that someone could make such utterances. Therefore the Saps management has made the decision that this matter too be investigated and the person, or persons, be identified and brought to book.”
