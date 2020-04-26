SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news
Lesotho cut ties with Liselo Labs earlier this week when Eyewitness News started asking questions about their proposed contract.
JOHANNESBURG - South African company Liselo Labs, which was cut out of a million-rand COVID-19 testing deal in Lesotho, could face legal action from a Lesotho newspaper for allegedly spreading fake news.
The Reporter said an official of the company said it had confirmed four coronavirus cases in the country - but the company denies it said this.
Lesotho’s Minister of Health Nkaku Kabi and the World Health Organisation said only the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) can do tests for Lesotho and it hasn’t confirmed any cases in the mountain kingdom.
The company was supposed to charge the country R18 million for 50,000 tests. But Kabi canned the proposal - saying such a big contract wouldn’t be awarded without procurement.
The Reporter said a Liselo Labs official said the company had already conducted some tests and confirmed cases.
Liselo denied the report and its marketing director Victor Ntšekhe said he only warned that tests are still not done and there “could be“unknown cases.
Kabi said his department is investigating who is responsible for the fake news, while WHO Lesotho Director Dr Richard Banda said he will be concerned if this is misinformation - but for now the NIC is still the only reference laboratory accredited for Lesotho.
