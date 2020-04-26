SA counts 86 COVID-19 related deaths, the global toll tops 200,000
Around the world, the US, which is the epicenter of the pandemic, has recorded more than 50,000 fatalities - the highest than anywhere in the world.
JOHANNESBURG – There are now 4,361 cases of the coronavirus in South African this is an increase of 141 from the previous update.
The death toll now stands at 86.
It’s been less than 4 months since the world learned of the first known death linked to the virus, and since then the disease has spread to more than 210 nations and territories.
The world has reached another grim coronavirus milestone, where there are more than 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths.
With over 2.8 million people are infected globally, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against some countries looking to issue immunity passes.
It’s being reported that some nations are considering allowing people who have recovered from the illness unrestricted movement because of the belief that they now have antibodies in their system.
But the WHO said there is no proof that those who have contracted and recovered from the virus will not get it again.
Five countries have now reported death tolls above 20,000.
‘THESE ARE TIMES OF SOLIDARITY’ – MORE THAN 200 CUBAN DOCTORS COME TO SA
Cuba's Ambassador in South Africa said the arrival 217 Cuban health professionals who will help the country in fight against COVID-19 is a sign of solidarity.
They include family health physicians and epidemiologists and biotechnology experts.
In the past Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has commended Cuba on its world-acclaimed primary healthcare system.
Rodolfo Benítez Verson said their deployment is in response to a request from South Africa.
“More than 200 Cuban healthcare professionals will be deployed in different province. These are times of solidarity. If we work together, we can fight the spread of the coronavirus in a fast and cause-effective manner.”
