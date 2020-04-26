Police officer who made 'Prophet Muhammad' comment to be brought to book
The officer can be heard asking the men if the Prophet is bigger than President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned comments made by an officer disparaging the Prophet Muhammad.
The remarks were captured in a video of police conducting an arrest on a group of male worshippers in Mpumalanga on Friday that's been widely shared on social media.
Twenty-four worshippers were arrested during the operation for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo said action will be taken against the officer: “The comment made about Prophet Muhammad, which can be heard at the end of the video, is rather unfortunate and it is unacceptable that somebody could make such an utterance. Therefore, the SAPS management has directed that this matter be investigated and that the person who made the comment about the prophet be identified and brought to book.”
