Lockdown survey: 26% of South Africans say they have no money for food
Between 45% and 63% of participants reported that the lockdown would make it difficult to pay bills, debts, earn income, feed their families and keep their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - Just under a third (26%) of South Africans who participated in a recent survey on the coronavirus lockdown said they have no money to buy food.
This is according to a survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) of the impact and awareness of the coronavirus amongst South Africans.
The survey's results were announced on Sunday during a briefing by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande.
South Africa has been under hard lockdown since 27 March and will move to a less stringent level on 1 May.
The survey was conducted in two waves: The first, conducted from 27 - 31 March looked primarily at awareness levels and knowledge about the virus. The second, conducted form 9 – 16 April, looked primarily at the impact of the lockdown on the country.
Over 19,000 participants aged 18 years and older, including healthcare workers, were surveyed via the data-free Moya Messaging social media platform.
FINANCIAL IMPACT
Between 45% and 63% of participants reported that the lockdown would make it difficult to pay bills, debts, earn income, feed their families and keep their jobs. Additionally, 26% of people reported that they had no money for food.
More than half (55%) of informal settlement residents had no money for food.
Between 45% and 63% of people reported that the lock down would make it difficult to pay bills, debts, earn income, feed their families and keep their jobs. Additionally, 26% of people reported that they had no money for food #HSRCSurvey #BackedByScience pic.twitter.com/zXRaOMwJ6r— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 26, 2020
"Government and society as a whole should acknowledge that some communities are struggling and people may have no money to buy food. A social compact must be created with communities and the public and private sector, to ensure sustainable financial and social relief. This should include promoting intergenerational cohesion and sustainable food banks at the level of the district," the survey recommended.
Timeline
-
SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news
-
Police officer who made 'Prophet Muhammad' comment to be brought to book
-
'This has been my life', says CT eatery owner closing shop due to coronavirus
-
Will eThekwini remain under strict regulation while rest of SA moves to level 4?
More in Local
-
SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news
-
Police officer who made 'Prophet Muhammad' comment to be brought to book
-
'This has been my life', says CT eatery owner closing shop due to coronavirus
-
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to open spaza shops in townships
-
Will eThekwini remain under strict regulation while rest of SA moves to level 4?
-
Saps to investigate blasphemous comments by officers during MP lockdown arrests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.