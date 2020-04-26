View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Lockdown survey: 26% of South Africans say they have no money for food

Between 45% and 63% of participants reported that the lockdown would make it difficult to pay bills, debts, earn income, feed their families and keep their jobs.

Bread weight varies in different provinces in South Africa. Picture: EWN
Bread weight varies in different provinces in South Africa. Picture: EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Just under a third (26%) of South Africans who participated in a recent survey on the coronavirus lockdown said they have no money to buy food.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) of the impact and awareness of the coronavirus amongst South Africans.

The survey's results were announced on Sunday during a briefing by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande.

South Africa has been under hard lockdown since 27 March and will move to a less stringent level on 1 May.

The survey was conducted in two waves: The first, conducted from 27 - 31 March looked primarily at awareness levels and knowledge about the virus. The second, conducted form 9 – 16 April, looked primarily at the impact of the lockdown on the country.

Over 19,000 participants aged 18 years and older, including healthcare workers, were surveyed via the data-free Moya Messaging social media platform.

FINANCIAL IMPACT

Between 45% and 63% of participants reported that the lockdown would make it difficult to pay bills, debts, earn income, feed their families and keep their jobs. Additionally, 26% of people reported that they had no money for food.

More than half (55%) of informal settlement residents had no money for food.

"Government and society as a whole should acknowledge that some communities are struggling and people may have no money to buy food. A social compact must be created with communities and the public and private sector, to ensure sustainable financial and social relief. This should include promoting intergenerational cohesion and sustainable food banks at the level of the district," the survey recommended.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA