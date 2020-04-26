Level 4 easing of lockdown doesn’t mean free pass for all, warns government
Government has explained that while the lockdown regulations have been relaxed to allow some economic activity, it doesn’t give people free reign to move around as the WHO warns against the issuing of ‘immunity passports’.
CAPE TOWN – As the World Health Organization warns against “immunity passports” for patients who have recovered from the coronavirus, the South African government has been at pains to explain that an eased lockdown does not give people free rein to move around as they please.
On Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, alongside Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, outlined government's plans to allow some sectors in the economy to re-open from 1 May.
Patel said some sub-sectors of manufacturing will have a higher proportion of employees who will be allowed to progressively return to work.
The minister, however, points out they will not be able to operate at 100% capacity, but to more than 20%.
“They include the following sectors: children’s clothing and winter clothing. We know how important it is for families to get winter clothing. To be able to fight the virus is to avoid the cold – [and] blanket manufacturing for a very similar reason.”
Computer and mobile phone manufacturing, production in the automotive sector and the manufacturing of raw products used in construction will also be allowed under stipulated restrictions.
Patel said the production of stationary will also pick up again.
“Some additional opening of retail will take place on level 4. We recognise that if you go to the shops there are greater opportunities, because you mix with so many people, for the virus to spread.”
Calls Centres will be allowed to operate with an expanded number of activities, while the recycling sector, including informal recyclers, can conduct business again.
