Criminals torch Elsiesriver bottle store after finding no alcohol in storeroom

Criminals torch Elsiesriver bottle store after finding no alcohol in storeroomLocal
Level 4 easing of lockdown doesn’t mean free pass for all, warns governmentLocal
COVID-19: Govt focused on ensuring all S. Africans get equal treatment – MthembuLocal
China seizes over 89 million shoddy face masksWorld
WHO warns over virus immunity as global death toll tops 200,000World
Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town – US monitorWorld
Sapo plans rollout of 10,000 cashless ATMs over next monthsLocal
Lotto Results: Saturday, 25 April 2020Local
SA counts 86 COVID-19 related deaths, the global toll tops 200,000Local
17 men arrested for contravening Disaster Act after holding prayers in buildingLocal
Belhar police station becomes fourth to confirm coronavirus case in WCLocal
Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WCLocal
eSwatini students repatriated from USA, UK and Canada now under quarantineAfrica
Self-isolation? Some in Georgia choose beach insteadWorld
Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office saysWorld
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packagesPolitics
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donationWorld
ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rulesPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breachPolitics
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rulesLocal
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'Politics
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rulesPolitics
Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breachPolitics
DUSTIN CHICK: Why breaking news is breaking the newsOpinion
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?Local
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirementOpinion
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA’s relief scheme leave some workers with no incomeOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA must continue to defend itself from arms deal tacticsOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do betterOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to helpOpinion
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problemOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -MboweniBusiness
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%Business
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAABusiness
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interestBusiness
Rand strengthens on government move to open economy from MayBusiness
A new way for business: Mboweni says S.Africans must be prioritised for jobsBusiness
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting categoryBusiness
Implats' Rustenburg mine paid us a quarter of our salaries - say minersBusiness
COVID-19: Mboweni says SA qualifies for $4.2 billion loan from IMFBusiness
Duchess Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outingLifestyle
Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off specialLifestyle
COVID-19’s no joke but SA’s getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festivalLifestyle
Eminem sends meals to hospital workersLifestyle
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show hostLifestyle
Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'Lifestyle
Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'Lifestyle
Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podiumLifestyle
Bulls bid farewell to CEO Alfons MeyerSport
England coach Phil Neville to step down in 2021Sport
Serie A season to be extended until 2 AugustSport
Neymar says lack of football making him anxiousSport
Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says JabeurSport
Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with clubSport
Australian rugby union chief Castle resignsSport
Van Niekerk admits being 'tough' on wife Kapp over favouritism fearsSport
Chelsea footballer Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nursesSport
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
CARTOON: What Next?Local
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
Criminals torch Elsiesriver bottle store after finding no alcohol in storeroom
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.
CAPE TOWN – An Elsiesriver liquor store has been damaged after burglars set fire to part of the building.
It’s understood the criminal broke into the business on Saturday night and discovered the liquor inside the building’s storeroom was removed.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.
“They set the crates on fire, as well as bottles that were in the storeroom, thereby damaging the ceiling of the property. Investigations continue.”
The City of Cape Town last week, said at least 55 businesses were looted during the COVID-19 lockdown.
