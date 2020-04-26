Criminals torch Elsiesriver bottle store after finding no alcohol in storeroom

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.

CAPE TOWN – An Elsiesriver liquor store has been damaged after burglars set fire to part of the building.

It’s understood the criminal broke into the business on Saturday night and discovered the liquor inside the building’s storeroom was removed.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.

“They set the crates on fire, as well as bottles that were in the storeroom, thereby damaging the ceiling of the property. Investigations continue.”

The City of Cape Town last week, said at least 55 businesses were looted during the COVID-19 lockdown.