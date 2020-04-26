View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Criminals torch Elsiesriver bottle store after finding no alcohol in storeroom

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.

FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – An Elsiesriver liquor store has been damaged after burglars set fire to part of the building.

It’s understood the criminal broke into the business on Saturday night and discovered the liquor inside the building’s storeroom was removed.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made yet.

“They set the crates on fire, as well as bottles that were in the storeroom, thereby damaging the ceiling of the property. Investigations continue.”

The City of Cape Town last week, said at least 55 businesses were looted during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA