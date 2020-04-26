COVID-19: Govt focused on ensuring all S. Africans get equal treatment – Mthembu
The department of health said the number of South Africans that need intensive treatment for COVID-19 is below 3% compared to a global average of 5%.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the data of coronavirus positive South Africans is not linked to ethnicity.
He said the government’s main priority is to ensure that all South Africans receive equal treatment.
The COVID-19 level 4 lockdown comes into effect from 1 May.
Mthembu said all who need treatment will get it.
“Immaterial of their ethnicity, background or colour this disease doesn’t know whether you are poor or rich, black or white, Zulu or Sotho – our responsibility is for all the people of our country to be safe.”
The level 4 lockdown means some companies and retailers will reopen.
Cigarettes are allowed but alcohol is not; there will be no inter-provincial travel except people returning to work or attending funerals, and restricted exercise is permitted.
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said, “So we mustn’t think these restrictions are the ones that are destroying the economy – it’s the pandemic. So, we must stick to all things that will limit the pandemic.”
Dlamini-Zuma said adhering to the health measures will ensure that the country returns to normal quicker.
