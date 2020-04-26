View all in Latest
COVID-19: Govt focused on ensuring all S. Africans get equal treatment – Mthembu

The department of health said the number of South Africans that need intensive treatment for COVID-19 is below 3% compared to a global average of 5%.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the data of coronavirus positive South Africans is not linked to ethnicity.

He said the government’s main priority is to ensure that all South Africans receive equal treatment.

The COVID-19 level 4 lockdown comes into effect from 1 May.

The department of health said the number of South Africans that need intensive treatment for COVID-19 is below 3% compared to a global average of 5%.

Mthembu said all who need treatment will get it.

“Immaterial of their ethnicity, background or colour this disease doesn’t know whether you are poor or rich, black or white, Zulu or Sotho – our responsibility is for all the people of our country to be safe.”

The level 4 lockdown means some companies and retailers will reopen.

Cigarettes are allowed but alcohol is not; there will be no inter-provincial travel except people returning to work or attending funerals, and restricted exercise is permitted.

Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce an ininformal traders. Picture: GCIS

Under lockdown level 4 people can exercise under strict public health conditions, subject to , which will exclude organised activities, recreational facilities and gyms. Picture: GCIS

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said, “So we mustn’t think these restrictions are the ones that are destroying the economy – it’s the pandemic. So, we must stick to all things that will limit the pandemic.”

Dlamini-Zuma said adhering to the health measures will ensure that the country returns to normal quicker.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA