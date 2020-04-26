13 GP drivers arrested for speeding and driving without permits
Officials have arrested at least 13 people across the province for driving at high speed and without permits since Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng traffic department said it is concerned by the increased number of motorists on the roads, in contravention of lockdown regulations.
On Saturday night one person was handcuffed for driving 205 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone on the N4 Bakwena highway in Tshwane.
Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said, “All 13 drivers have been arrested and charged with contravening the National Road Traffic Act for reckless and negligent driving or speeding – and the Disaster Management Act for not having permits. They will appear in various courts across the province soon.”
