View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WC

More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape, bringing the number of fatalities in the province to 30 and 1,435 people have so far been infected with coronavirus.

More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.

The two latest fatalities are a 51-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

Provincial Health Department officials said both deceased had comorbidities.

Over 1,190 COVID-19 cases were registered in the City of Cape Town metro. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said 63 patients are currently in hospital of which 16 are in ICU.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA