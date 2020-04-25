Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WC

More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.

CAPE TOWN - Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape, bringing the number of fatalities in the province to 30 and 1,435 people have so far been infected with coronavirus.

More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.

The two latest fatalities are a 51-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

Provincial Health Department officials said both deceased had comorbidities.

Over 1,190 COVID-19 cases were registered in the City of Cape Town metro. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said 63 patients are currently in hospital of which 16 are in ICU.