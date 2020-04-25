Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WC

-
What life will look like under Level 4 of lockdown
Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops
Over 200 Western Cape supermarket employees test positive for coronavirus
How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled out
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
[EXPLAINER] Levelling up: The balancing act of lockdown relaxation
What life will look like under Level 4 of lockdown
Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops
Over 400 Western Cape supermarket employees test positive for coronavirus
How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled out
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
[EXPLAINER] Levelling up: The balancing act of lockdown relaxation
More than 1.5 million S. Africans can now return to work – Minister Patel
Level 4 lockdown: Still alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes, cigarettes
'If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5' – Minister Dlamini-Zuma
Over 400 Western Cape supermarket employees test positive for coronavirus
How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled out
[EXPLAINER] Levelling up: The balancing act of lockdown relaxation
More than 1.5 million S. Africans can now return to work – Minister Patel
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
Level 4 lockdown: Still alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes, cigarettes
Zimbabwe official charged with insulting Mnangagwa over handling of COVID-19
WWII veteran tops UK music charts after record virus fundraiser
Trump says spoke 'sarcastically' about injecting disinfectants
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donation
ANC's Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rules
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rules
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rules
Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breach
DUSTIN CHICK: Why breaking news is breaking the news
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirement
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA's relief scheme leave some workers with no income
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA must continue to defend itself from arms deal tactics
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do better
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to help
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problem
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdown
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -Mboweni
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAA
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest
Rand strengthens on government move to open economy from May
A new way for business: Mboweni says S.Africans must be prioritised for jobs
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category
Implats' Rustenburg mine paid us a quarter of our salaries - say miners
COVID-19: Mboweni says SA qualifies for $4.2 billion loan from IMF
Duchess Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category
Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off special
COVID-19's no joke but SA's getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festival
Eminem sends meals to hospital workers
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host
Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'
Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'
Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podium
Bulls bid farewell to CEO Alfons Meyer
England coach Phil Neville to step down in 2021
Serie A season to be extended until 2 August
Neymar says lack of football making him anxious
Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says Jabeur
Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with club
Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns
Van Niekerk admits being 'tough' on wife Kapp over favouritism fears
Chelsea footballer Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nurses
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of Perspective
CARTOON: What Next?
CARTOON: Hot Cross Bunny
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the question
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!
CARTOON: Fever Pitch
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine Edition
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)
Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WC
More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.
CAPE TOWN - Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape, bringing the number of fatalities in the province to 30 and 1,435 people have so far been infected with coronavirus.
More than 24,000 tests have been carried out in the province, which is now the epicentre of the outbreak, having surpassed Gauteng this week.
The two latest fatalities are a 51-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.
Provincial Health Department officials said both deceased had comorbidities.
Over 1,190 COVID-19 cases were registered in the City of Cape Town metro. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said 63 patients are currently in hospital of which 16 are in ICU.
Timeline
More in Local
What life will look like under Level 4 of lockdown
Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops
Over 400 Western Cape supermarket employees test positive for coronavirus
How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled out
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
