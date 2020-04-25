WATCH LIVE: National Command Council gives details on Level 4 lockdown
On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will move down from Level 5 to Level 4 lockdown, relaxing some to the regulations from 1 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The coronavirus national command council gives details of how the relaxation of the national lockdown, which implemented last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, will take place.
On Saturday, the NCC led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, provide details on the classification of industries as part of the risk-adjusted strategy on re-opening the economy.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 5 levels of the national lockdown – with level 5 being the most limiting, where citizens are required to stay in their homes and only leave to access or render essential services.
Ramaphosa also announced that the country will move down from level 5 to level 4 restrictions from 1 May.
