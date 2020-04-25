-
SANDF to tighten security after members implicated in theft of weapons
Eighteen R4 rifles and three pistols were taken from the military base in Lyttleton in 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) plans to tighten its security measures after members were implicated in the theft of weapons at its military base in Pretoria.
Eighteen R4 rifles and three pistols were taken from the base in Lyttleton late last year.
It’s understood that two of the three men arrested are SANDF members.
The third suspect is an employee of the Gauteng education department and was out on bail for an unrelated robbery case.
The SANDF said its embarrassed by the theft and will work to ensure it never happens again.
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said, “Some of the rifles have been sold to other people. The Hawks and police are investigating so that they can get those other weapons.”
