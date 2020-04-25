View all in Latest
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May

56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's department has reached an agreement with the Business Rescue Practitioners for South African Airways (SAA) workers not to sign the proposed retrenchment agreement until 1 May.

A week ago, rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana issued unions and management notices to terminate the contracts of all staff at the airline.

SAA was placed in voluntary business rescue in December, following a crippling strike by workers. Government had rejected the request for a further R10 billion inject.

This Thursday, the practitioners said if they could not reach an agreement with unions about the termination of contracts, they would have to apply to have the airline liquidated.

