Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
A week ago, rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana issued unions and management notices to terminate the contracts of all staff at the airline.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's department has reached an agreement with the Business Rescue Practitioners for South African Airways (SAA) workers not to sign the proposed retrenchment agreement until 1 May.
SAA was placed in voluntary business rescue in December, following a crippling strike by workers. Government had rejected the request for a further R10 billion inject.
This Thursday, the practitioners said if they could not reach an agreement with unions about the termination of contracts, they would have to apply to have the airline liquidated.
#SAA BREAKING: Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says department has reached an agreement with the Business Rescue Practitioners for SAA workers not to sign proposed retrenchment agreement until May 1st @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/uFVakb712p— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2020
