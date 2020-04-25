S&P downgrades Greece outlook on coronavirus fears
S&P forecast the Greek economy would contract by around 9% in 2020 on 'uncertainty about the duration of the [coronavirus] pandemic and resulting economic crisis'.
ATHENS – Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its outlook for Greece on forecasts the economy will plunge into recession on the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining the country's credit rating.
S&P forecast the Greek economy would contract by around 9% in 2020 on "uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic and resulting economic crisis", revising its outlook from "positive" to "stable".
The agency reaffirmed its sovereign credit rating for the country at "BB-/B" and added it expected its economy to rebound in 2021.
After a nearly decade-long debt crisis and the loss of almost a quarter of GDP, the Mediterranean country had expected growth of at least 2.4% for 2020.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently warned of a "deep" recession due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, before a recovery in 2021.
His finance minister has predicted a recession of "up to 4% " of GDP.
Last week Moody's downgraded its outlook for Greek banks from "positive" to "stable".
More in World
-
Trump says spoke 'sarcastically' about injecting disinfectants
-
Medical experts concerned COVID-19 fight will overshadow battle against malaria
-
UK virus death toll climbs to over 19,000
-
World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
-
Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.