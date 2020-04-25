Radebe meets Mnangagwa, Masisi over political tensions in Lesotho
The political and security situation in the mountain kingdom has deteriorated again, and the country’s Prime Minister Tom Thabane has been criticized for putting the army and the police on a collision course.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy for Lesotho Jeff Radebe has continued with his meetings in the region.
However, in Lesotho the senate has failed to pass a law that was promised for the prime minister’s retirement.
Radebe has met Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Organ on Politics And Defence, and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Concluding his visit to Lesotho earlier this week, Radebe said political leaders had agreed to pass a constitutional amendment that would facilitate Thabane’s retirement.
The senate was expected to vote on and pass the amendment on Thursday, but it has been postponed to next week – raising concerns that delays will deteriorate the situation further.
Radebe’s meeting with the Mnangagwa and Masisi means South Africa is not leaving anything to chance.
