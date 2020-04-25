Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops

-
What life will look like under Level 4 of lockdownLocal
Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shopsLocal
Over 200 Western Cape supermarket employees test positive for coronavirusLocal
How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled outLocal
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 MayBusiness
[EXPLAINER] Levelling up: The balancing act of lockdown relaxationLocal
More than 1.5 million S. Africans can now return to work – Minister PatelLocal
Level 4 lockdown: Still alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes, cigarettesLocal
‘If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5’ – Minister Dlamini-ZumaLocal
More than 1.5 million S. Africans can now return to work – Minister PatelLocal
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effortWorld
Level 4 lockdown: Still alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes, cigarettesLocal
Zimbabwe official charged with insulting Mnangagwa over handling of COVID-19Africa
WWII veteran tops UK music charts after record virus fundraiserWorld
Trump says spoke 'sarcastically' about injecting disinfectantsWorld
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packagesPolitics
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donationWorld
ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rulesPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breachPolitics
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rulesLocal
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'Politics
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rulesPolitics
Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breachPolitics
DUSTIN CHICK: Why breaking news is breaking the newsOpinion
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?Local
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirementOpinion
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA’s relief scheme leave some workers with no incomeOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA must continue to defend itself from arms deal tacticsOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do betterOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to helpOpinion
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problemOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -MboweniBusiness
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%Business
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAABusiness
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interestBusiness
Rand strengthens on government move to open economy from MayBusiness
A new way for business: Mboweni says S.Africans must be prioritised for jobsBusiness
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting categoryBusiness
Implats' Rustenburg mine paid us a quarter of our salaries - say minersBusiness
COVID-19: Mboweni says SA qualifies for $4.2 billion loan from IMFBusiness
Duchess Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outingLifestyle
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting categoryBusiness
Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off specialLifestyle
COVID-19’s no joke but SA’s getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festivalLifestyle
Eminem sends meals to hospital workersLifestyle
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show hostLifestyle
Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'Lifestyle
Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'Lifestyle
Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podiumLifestyle
Bulls bid farewell to CEO Alfons MeyerSport
England coach Phil Neville to step down in 2021Sport
Serie A season to be extended until 2 AugustSport
Neymar says lack of football making him anxiousSport
Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says JabeurSport
Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with clubSport
Australian rugby union chief Castle resignsSport
Van Niekerk admits being 'tough' on wife Kapp over favouritism fearsSport
Chelsea footballer Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nursesSport
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
CARTOON: What Next?Local
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops
Sapo said this is aimed at promoting local economic activities which will also allow grant recipients to get their money on their phones.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) said in the next four months it will roll out 10,000 cashless ATMs as it introduces a mobile cashless money service.
The Post Office is piloting the solution in KwaZulu-Natal with grant payments at community spaza shops that have been registered.
Sapo said this is aimed at promoting local economic activities which will also allow grant recipients to get their money on their phones.
“Sassa and other bank customers with these devices will be able to buy affordable goods closer to where they live directly from their account, said Sapo COO Refilwe Kekana.
“In future, we will open these devices to do more transactions like prepaid purchases, bill payments, insurance payments, money transfers.”
