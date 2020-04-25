Post Office piloting cashless ATMs at spaza shops

Sapo said this is aimed at promoting local economic activities which will also allow grant recipients to get their money on their phones.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) said in the next four months it will roll out 10,000 cashless ATMs as it introduces a mobile cashless money service.

The Post Office is piloting the solution in KwaZulu-Natal with grant payments at community spaza shops that have been registered.

Sapo said this is aimed at promoting local economic activities which will also allow grant recipients to get their money on their phones.

“Sassa and other bank customers with these devices will be able to buy affordable goods closer to where they live directly from their account, said Sapo COO Refilwe Kekana.

“In future, we will open these devices to do more transactions like prepaid purchases, bill payments, insurance payments, money transfers.”