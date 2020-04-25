Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%
Moody’s cut its GDP forecast from a 2.5% contraction it predicted last Tuesday, saying in a research report on Friday economic growth will recover by 4.5% in 2021.
JOHANNESBURG – Ratings agency Moody’s cut its forecast for South Africa’s economy to a 6.5% contraction in 2020, and said the country’s 500 billion rand ($26.29 billion) rescue package will weaken its public finances and constrain government’s ability to provide support to state-owned firms.
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the package, equivalent to 10% of the GDP of Africa’s most industrialised nation, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
