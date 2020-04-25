Level 4 lockdown: Still no alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes,cigarettes
The sale of alcohol is still prohibited under level 4 regulations, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products, buy winter clothes, personal ICT equipment and have their hot meal delivered to their home.
JOHANNESBURG – On Saturday the national command council announced the easing of restrictions on some industries to allow the slow restart of the economy, which has taken a hard knock from the nationwide lockdown that was implemented to address the spread of the coronavirus.
Under lockdown level 5, the sale and distribution of alcohol and cigarette are prohibited, so is the sale of hot food.
The sale of alcohol is still prohibited, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products and have their hot meal delivered to their home.
In a briefing on Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma detailed how this will be implemented across the different sectors.
Here is what will apply in the wholesale and retail trade industry – which covers stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:
Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food
The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery
Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms
Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household
cleaning products, and personal protective equipment
Products for the care of babies and toddlers
Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products
Medical and Hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal
protective equipment
Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas
Airtime and electricity
Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified
tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential
homes
Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in
the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of
water, electricity or other essential services
Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such
vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work
Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of
any these products
Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective
equipment
Winter clothing, bedding and heaters
Children’s clothing
Stationery and educational books
Tobacco products
Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other
home office equipment
No sale of liquor permitted
