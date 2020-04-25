Level 4 lockdown: Still no alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes,cigarettes

The sale of alcohol is still prohibited under level 4 regulations, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products, buy winter clothes, personal ICT equipment and have their hot meal delivered to their home.

JOHANNESBURG – On Saturday the national command council announced the easing of restrictions on some industries to allow the slow restart of the economy, which has taken a hard knock from the nationwide lockdown that was implemented to address the spread of the coronavirus.

Under lockdown level 5, the sale and distribution of alcohol and cigarette are prohibited, so is the sale of hot food.

The sale of alcohol is still prohibited, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products and have their hot meal delivered to their home.

In a briefing on Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma detailed how this will be implemented across the different sectors.

Here is what will apply in the wholesale and retail trade industry – which covers stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders: