Level 4 lockdown: Still no alcohol but you can now buy winter clothes,cigarettes

The sale of alcohol is still prohibited under level 4 regulations, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products, buy winter clothes, personal ICT equipment and have their hot meal delivered to their home.

pixabay.com
pixabay.com
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – On Saturday the national command council announced the easing of restrictions on some industries to allow the slow restart of the economy, which has taken a hard knock from the nationwide lockdown that was implemented to address the spread of the coronavirus.

Under lockdown level 5, the sale and distribution of alcohol and cigarette are prohibited, so is the sale of hot food.

The sale of alcohol is still prohibited, but South Africans can now buy tobacco products and have their hot meal delivered to their home.

In a briefing on Saturday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma detailed how this will be implemented across the different sectors.

Here is what will apply in the wholesale and retail trade industry – which covers stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

  1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food

  2. The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery

  3. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms

  4. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household
    cleaning products, and personal protective equipment

  5. Products for the care of babies and toddlers

  6. Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products

  7. Medical and Hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal
    protective equipment

  8. Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas

  9. Airtime and electricity

  10. Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified
    tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential
    homes

  11. Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in
    the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of
    water, electricity or other essential services

  12. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such
    vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work

  13. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of
    any these products

  14. Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective
    equipment

  15. Winter clothing, bedding and heaters

  16. Children’s clothing

  17. Stationery and educational books

  18. Tobacco products

  19. Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other
    home office equipment

  20. No sale of liquor permitted

Timeline

