Kanye West officially now a billionaire – Forbes
The rough figure of the wealth of Kim Kardashian's hubby is $1.3 billion, the magazine said in announcing the musician is now on its list of people worth at least $1 billion.
WASHINGTON – Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, Forbes magazine said Friday.
The rough figure of the wealth of Kim Kardashian's hubby is $1.3 billion, the magazine said in announcing the musician is now on its list of people worth at least $1 billion.
The 42-year-old, Chicago-born rapper's _Yeezy _footwear often sells for more than $200 a pair in the United States and elsewhere.
West was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to Adidas as they launched their first shoe together in 2015.
Forbes said that for years West has been pressing the magazine to be listed as one of its mega-rich but that it declined, for lack of proof.
The magazine said tongue in cheek that for years it had applied what it called the Trump rule to West: "take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there."
Much of the rest of West's wealth comes from real estate he owns, the magazine said.
West is the second American rapper to make the Forbes list after Jay-Z, who made the cut last year.
More in Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing
-
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category
-
Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off special
-
COVID-19’s no joke but SA’s getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festival
-
Eminem sends meals to hospital workers
-
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.