View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5’ – Minister Dlamini-Zuma

Announcing the details of the move from level4 from level 5 lockdown regulations, Minister Dlamini-Zuma said government will not hesitate to revert to a hard lockdown if there is a surge in infections.

Cogta Minister Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuman speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday 25 April fleshing out the details of the government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at easing lock-down regulations. Picture: GCIS
Cogta Minister Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuman speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday 25 April fleshing out the details of the government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at easing lock-down regulations. Picture: GCIS
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced that wearing cloth masks will become compulsory for all South Africans once the country enters level 4 of the lockdown.

The minister said it will mandatory for all citizens to have their mouths covered when leaving their homes in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

She is speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon fleshing out the details of the government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at easing lock-down regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a five-phased relaxation of regulations that will kick-start from next week Friday.

Dlamini-Zuma said government will not hesitate to revert to a hard lockdown if there is a surge in infections.

“If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5. So it’s all in our hands South Africans, whether we stick to what we do, so we must make the choice ourselves.”

The minister said the adjustment does not mean government has completely lifted the lockdown.

With over 4,200 infections and almost 80 deaths, Dlamini-Zuma said everyone will be expected to wear masks to guard against the disease.

“We know that these masks may not be easily available. If you don’t have a mask, use a scarf, use a t-shirt – so you have to have your nose and mask covered in public.”

Several South Africans had raised concerns around their health and keeping fit.

The minister said there will be provision for this - but with limitations.

“Exercise will be allowed but under strict conditions. Gyms will remain closed and organized sports or walking or jogging is not allowed. We will put very strict regulations under which exercise can be done.”

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel will provide detail on how the new restrictions under level 4 are going to impact on businesses.

WATCH: National command council gives details on level 4 lockdown

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA