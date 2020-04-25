‘If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5’ – Minister Dlamini-Zuma
Announcing the details of the move from level4 from level 5 lockdown regulations, Minister Dlamini-Zuma said government will not hesitate to revert to a hard lockdown if there is a surge in infections.
JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced that wearing cloth masks will become compulsory for all South Africans once the country enters level 4 of the lockdown.
The minister said it will mandatory for all citizens to have their mouths covered when leaving their homes in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
She is speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon fleshing out the details of the government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at easing lock-down regulations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a five-phased relaxation of regulations that will kick-start from next week Friday.
Dlamini-Zuma said government will not hesitate to revert to a hard lockdown if there is a surge in infections.
“If the numbers go up, we go back to level 5. So it’s all in our hands South Africans, whether we stick to what we do, so we must make the choice ourselves.”
The minister said the adjustment does not mean government has completely lifted the lockdown.
With over 4,200 infections and almost 80 deaths, Dlamini-Zuma said everyone will be expected to wear masks to guard against the disease.
“We know that these masks may not be easily available. If you don’t have a mask, use a scarf, use a t-shirt – so you have to have your nose and mask covered in public.”
Several South Africans had raised concerns around their health and keeping fit.
The minister said there will be provision for this - but with limitations.
“Exercise will be allowed but under strict conditions. Gyms will remain closed and organized sports or walking or jogging is not allowed. We will put very strict regulations under which exercise can be done.”
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel will provide detail on how the new restrictions under level 4 are going to impact on businesses.
WATCH: National command council gives details on level 4 lockdown
Timeline
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: National Command Council gives details on Level 4 lockdown
-
How will level 4 lockdown affect you? – NNC to expand on details today
-
Agricultural sector hoping for good news when NCC details relaxation of lockdown
-
SANDF to tighten security after members implicated in theft of weapons
-
City of Joburg relocating some Lawley residents after it demolished their homes
-
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -Mboweni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.