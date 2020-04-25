View all in Latest
How will level 4 lockdown affect you? – NNC to expand on details today

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will move from level 5 lockdown from the 1 May.

SAPS members and SANDF soldiers deploy in the Mitchells Plain area in Cape Town to enforce the Disaster Management Act and to ensure the adherence of the lockdown regulations on 20 April 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
SAPS members and SANDF soldiers deploy in the Mitchells Plain area in Cape Town to enforce the Disaster Management Act and to ensure the adherence of the lockdown regulations on 20 April 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the country prepares for level 4 lockdown, where some restrictions are expected to be eased, the coronavirus national command council (NCC) is expected to brief South Africans on how this will pan out.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will move from level 5 lockdown from the 1 May.

The country will go through five levels as it continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 before slowly easing in normal day-to-day activities.

The President announced that the easing of these restrictions was to allow for a phased resumption of economic activity.

* Level 1- 5: Here's what the lockdown levels mean for you

South Africa is still on level five, which means a total restriction of movement and citizens may only get out of their homes for essential services.

Ramaphosa has asked South Africans to continue abiding by the rules in order for the country not to go back to total lockdown.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA's lockdown

Timeline

Comments

