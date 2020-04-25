Belhar police station becomes fourth to confirm coronavirus case in WC

Last week, the Bellville South station was closed after a staff member tested positive. Earlier in the month, the Athlone and Hermanus stations were also temporarily shut down after staffs member contracted the virus.

CAPE TOWN - The Belhar police station has been closed after an officer tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the fourth police station in the Western Cape to be closed due to the outbreak of the virus.

Last week, the Bellville South station was closed after a staff member tested positive. Earlier in the month, the Athlone and Hermanus stations were also temporarily shut down after staffs member contracted the virus.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a decontamination process is currently underway at the station.

She added the police officials who have been in contact with the infected are in quarantine and are undergoing the necessary screening and testing. The station should be open within the next 48 hours.

Operations at the station have been relocated to a community hall in the area.

The Athlone, Hermanus and Belville South stations have since been decontaminated and have reopened.