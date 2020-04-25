17 men arrested for contravening Disaster Act after holding prayers in building

Police were conducting patrols around the Pretoria West area on Friday afternoon when they were alerted about the group which they found converged, preparing for worship in a building at Retief Street.

JOHANNESBURG - The police's Tactical Response Team (TRT) have arrested a group of people allegedly contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

A video of the arrest was circulated on social media.

Police arrested 17 men and they will be facing charges relating to the contravention of the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

The suspects are still in police custody as we await confirmation on their nationalities from the Department of Home Affairs.

They will be either be released on bail, issued with a fine or taken court on Tuesday depending on the outcome of the preliminary investigations.