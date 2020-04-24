Suspects in Lyttelton army base rifle thefts granted bail

The pair were nabbed following a joint investigation by the Military Police and the Gauteng branch of the Hawks after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from the Tek Base in Lyttelton.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects under the employ of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrested for allegedly stealing rifles from the SANDF’s Pretoria military base were granted bail on Wednesday.

The pair - Lance Corporal Sidwel Babini Tyawana (36) and Sapper Tumelo Christian Mangale (28) - were nabbed following a joint investigation by the Military Police and Gauteng branch of the Hawks after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from the Tek Base in Lyttelton.

“The joint investigation led to the arrest of Tyawana in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on 3 February this year. Two days later on 5 February, Mangale was arrested while on duty at SA Army Engineer Formation [Tek Base],” said the Hawks and SANDF in a joint statement on Friday.

Authorities found the stolen firearms were hidden, whilst others were sold to different individuals, particularly in the East Rand area.

“A relentless pursuit by the joint investigations team led them to Daveyton where a further thirteen (13) R4 rifles and a 9mm pistol were recovered. Another firearm, a 9mm pistol, was recovered in a veld in Kwa-Thema. The recovered firearms were sent for ballistic testing in Pretoria,” the statement read.

The suspects are expected back in court at Thaba-Tshwane on 17 June.

Meanwhile, following leads, another suspect Kgotso Mooketsi (36) - an employee of the Department of Education in Gauteng who was out on bail for an unrelated armed robbery case - was arrested in Springs in possession of an R4 rifle and three empty magazines.

Mooketsi, was charged and appeared at the Springs magistrate court in February and April respectively. He was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on 4 May.