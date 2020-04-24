View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Suspects in Lyttelton army base rifle thefts granted bail

The pair were nabbed following a joint investigation by the Military Police and the Gauteng branch of the Hawks after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from the Tek Base in Lyttelton.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects under the employ of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrested for allegedly stealing rifles from the SANDF’s Pretoria military base were granted bail on Wednesday.

The pair - Lance Corporal Sidwel Babini Tyawana (36) and Sapper Tumelo Christian Mangale (28) - were nabbed following a joint investigation by the Military Police and Gauteng branch of the Hawks after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from the Tek Base in Lyttelton.

“The joint investigation led to the arrest of Tyawana in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on 3 February this year. Two days later on 5 February, Mangale was arrested while on duty at SA Army Engineer Formation [Tek Base],” said the Hawks and SANDF in a joint statement on Friday.

Authorities found the stolen firearms were hidden, whilst others were sold to different individuals, particularly in the East Rand area.

“A relentless pursuit by the joint investigations team led them to Daveyton where a further thirteen (13) R4 rifles and a 9mm pistol were recovered. Another firearm, a 9mm pistol, was recovered in a veld in Kwa-Thema. The recovered firearms were sent for ballistic testing in Pretoria,” the statement read.

The suspects are expected back in court at Thaba-Tshwane on 17 June.

Meanwhile, following leads, another suspect Kgotso Mooketsi (36) - an employee of the Department of Education in Gauteng who was out on bail for an unrelated armed robbery case - was arrested in Springs in possession of an R4 rifle and three empty magazines.

Mooketsi, was charged and appeared at the Springs magistrate court in February and April respectively. He was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on 4 May.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA