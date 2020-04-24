View all in Latest
Struggling Lavender Hill residents risk infection for something to eat

Vulnerable communities said that they had no choice but to risk infection and queue for food.

Lavender Hill residents wait for a hot meal provided by NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Lavender Hill residents wait for a hot meal provided by NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Vulnerable communities said that they had no choice but to risk infection and queue for food.

For many, donations are their only sources of food.

The road fills up quickly as residents spot the familiar car of a community leader.

Within minutes it's packed, as residents line up holding plastic bowls.

But the 100 litre pot of food and 80 litre pot of rice may not be enough to feed everyone.

"The priority for today is the children. All the disabled people will be fed and then all the older persons. What is left, we'll then share with the adults."

One woman said that the handout was her only meal for the day.

"I haven't eaten for the day yet, that's why I'm standing here. If I don't get and the older people and children do get, then it's fine."

People here are not fussy, as long as they get something to eat.

"Sometimes, if there's bread, we'll eat dry bread and water. It doesn't matter just as long as we've eaten."

However, social distancing and staying indoors is not an option when they are desperate and hungry.

"We can't stay at home because then what are we going to eat? We have nothing to eat at home but we are required to stay home. We'd all die of starvation if we don't go and look for food."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

