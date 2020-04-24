Social Development to ramp up food parcel deliveries to needy

The Social Development Department on Thursday told MPs that it had received additional funds to respond to the growing number of starving communities.

CAPE TOWN - From Friday, more government food parcels will be handed out to needy communities across the country.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the distribution would be ramped up as the COVID-19 lockdown continues.

The newly established Solidarity Fund has donated R23 million to the department to distribute extra food parcels to over 58,000 households across the country.

An additional R20 million was received from the disaster fund to cater for more people.

With this money, food parcels were provided in three provinces.

From today, more food parcels will be delivered across the country.

The department’s Peter Netshipale: "All of our departments will be distributing those food parcels to households. You must also bear in mind that not everybody will receive the food. We do have households that need this food that we have already identified."

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a R500 billion economic relief package, which includes grant increases for all beneficiaries.

There's also a new R350 grant for the unemployed.

