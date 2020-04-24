Short on PPEs, underpaid JMPD officers asked to buy own masks, gloves

Eyewitness News has seen an internal letter in which JMPD officers have been urged to dig deep into their pockets to buy cloth masks for themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg metro police officers have told Eyewitness News about the dangerous and difficult circumstances they’re having to work under, with not enough protective gear to around and significant reductions in their salaries.

Eyewitness News has seen an internal letter in which JMPD officers have been urged to dig deep into their pockets to buy cloth masks for themselves.

Management said that it was aware of these claims and was investigating them.

At least two JMPD officers have told EWN that they would be queuing in Hillbrow on Friday for food parcels handed out by the state because they have no money to buy food.

They've spoken to EWN on the condition that their identities be withheld, fearing victimisation.

One officer said that some were receiving just R3,000 of their monthly salaries.

"The response that we got was that they only have one person at HR, that was last month when we asked. When we asked again, they said that they don't know when we are not getting paid."

This email has been cropped to protect the identity of the source.

He said that they also did not have any personal protective gear like gloves or masks but they were still expected to go into communities during the pandemic.

"When we asked why we were not getting equipment like the SANDF members had, they said that we must buy masks."

Officers have also complained about not being given hand gloves or face masks to protect them from contracting and spreading COVID-19.