Short on PPEs, underpaid JMPD officers asked to buy own masks, gloves
Eyewitness News has seen an internal letter in which JMPD officers have been urged to dig deep into their pockets to buy cloth masks for themselves.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg metro police officers have told Eyewitness News about the dangerous and difficult circumstances they’re having to work under, with not enough protective gear to around and significant reductions in their salaries.
Eyewitness News has seen an internal letter in which JMPD officers have been urged to dig deep into their pockets to buy cloth masks for themselves.
Management said that it was aware of these claims and was investigating them.
At least two JMPD officers have told EWN that they would be queuing in Hillbrow on Friday for food parcels handed out by the state because they have no money to buy food.
They've spoken to EWN on the condition that their identities be withheld, fearing victimisation.
One officer said that some were receiving just R3,000 of their monthly salaries.
"The response that we got was that they only have one person at HR, that was last month when we asked. When we asked again, they said that they don't know when we are not getting paid."
This email has been cropped to protect the identity of the source.
He said that they also did not have any personal protective gear like gloves or masks but they were still expected to go into communities during the pandemic.
"When we asked why we were not getting equipment like the SANDF members had, they said that we must buy masks."
Officers have also complained about not being given hand gloves or face masks to protect them from contracting and spreading COVID-19.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 23 April 2020
-
Get ready to exercise next Friday - but remember that the lockdown continues
-
Over 1,000 companies probed for non-compliance with lockdown regulations – Dept
-
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages
-
Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South Africans
-
With phased easing of lockdown, Ramaphosa urges SA to hold on little longer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.