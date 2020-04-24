SAA BRPs give unions deadline to accept workforce termination proposal

SAA business rescue practitioners said that they did not have enough money to continue honouring all its obligations to employees beyond the end of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The SAA business rescue practitioners said that they had given unions until Friday to accept their proposal to terminate the entire workforce because it can't pay salaries after this month.

Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said that if the unions rejected the plan, they would approach the courts to apply for liquidation.

Earlier this month, government turned down the ailing airline's funding request.

The business rescue practitioners are adamant that a structural wind-down is necessary to avoid liquidation.

This means better value when selling off its assets in order to pay severance packages.

The practitioners said that they did not have enough money to continue honouring all its obligations to employees beyond the end of this month.

The airline said that requests made to government for immediate funding of retrenchment packages had not been successful.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAA has ceased all operations and said that charter flights to repatriate South Africans and foreigners would stop at the end of this month.