Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with club
Reports in the British media have said that the 34-year-old is leading talks on behalf of his teammates against a proposal by the second-tier club to defer the wages of players by 50%.
LONDON - Former England captain Wayne Rooney is not in a “wage war” with Championship club Derby County as they deal with the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson has told the BBC.
Reports in the British media have said that the 34-year-old is leading talks on behalf of his teammates against a proposal by the second-tier club to defer the wages of players by 50%.
“Claims that Wayne is in a ‘wage war’ with his club are both misleading and unhelpful,” the BBC quoted a spokesperson for the former Manchester United striker as saying.
“As is the case with most clubs, and in particular (in) the Championship, discussions are taking place at Derby on a variety of proposals. These are being considered internally and discussed constructively.
“As part of these discussions, it’s entirely right and proper that Wayne - as club captain and a senior player in the English game - is at the forefront.”
The spokesperson added that Rooney, who joined Derby from Major League Soccer side D.C. United in January, was acting as a conduit between the board and dressing room.
“Should he be approached by his club to help, then he would have no hesitation in doing whatever he can. That’s exactly what he’s doing now,” Rooney’s spokesperson added.
Rooney had previously said the public pressure being exerted on elite players to take pay cuts was a “disgrace”.
Professional soccer in England has been suspended since 13 March due to the coronavirus, which has infected 2.7 million people globally, killing nearly 190,000.
Timeline
-
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determination
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of business
-
DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulations
-
Struggling Lavender Hill residents risk infection for something to eat
More in Sport
-
Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns
-
Van Niekerk admits being 'tough' on wife Kapp over favouritism fears
-
Chelsea footballer Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nurses
-
Tennis will be one of last sports to return - Murray
-
Leclerc likes idea of reverse races when F1 returns
-
No decision on T20 World Cup before July - New Zealand chief
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.