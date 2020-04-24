View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with club

Reports in the British media have said that the 34-year-old is leading talks on behalf of his teammates against a proposal by the second-tier club to defer the wages of players by 50%.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney. Picture: @WayneRooney/Twitter.
Former England captain Wayne Rooney. Picture: @WayneRooney/Twitter.
55 minutes ago

LONDON - Former England captain Wayne Rooney is not in a “wage war” with Championship club Derby County as they deal with the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson has told the BBC.

Reports in the British media have said that the 34-year-old is leading talks on behalf of his teammates against a proposal by the second-tier club to defer the wages of players by 50%.

“Claims that Wayne is in a ‘wage war’ with his club are both misleading and unhelpful,” the BBC quoted a spokesperson for the former Manchester United striker as saying.

“As is the case with most clubs, and in particular (in) the Championship, discussions are taking place at Derby on a variety of proposals. These are being considered internally and discussed constructively.

“As part of these discussions, it’s entirely right and proper that Wayne - as club captain and a senior player in the English game - is at the forefront.”

The spokesperson added that Rooney, who joined Derby from Major League Soccer side D.C. United in January, was acting as a conduit between the board and dressing room.

“Should he be approached by his club to help, then he would have no hesitation in doing whatever he can. That’s exactly what he’s doing now,” Rooney’s spokesperson added.

Rooney had previously said the public pressure being exerted on elite players to take pay cuts was a “disgrace”.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since 13 March due to the coronavirus, which has infected 2.7 million people globally, killing nearly 190,000.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA