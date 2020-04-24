Cost of repatriation flights making it difficult for some to come back home
The Department of International Relations is being accused of paying scant attention to those stuck in New Zealand potentially exposing them to scammers.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African family stuck in New Zealand described how it had become impossible to return home due to the massive costs of reparation flights.
Since the beginning of the lockdown, government - though the Department of International Relations - has been helping some citizens return home, but many others remain stranded abroad.
But the department is being accused of paying scant attention to those stuck in New Zealand potentially exposing them to scammers.
Keleighchè Zukor and her family flew to New Zealand early last month to attend her brother’s wedding in Auckland.
By the time they were meant to return, severe restrictions had been placed on border entries because of COVID-19.
“The financial burden is a massive strain and being here for five weeks has been a massive strain too,” she said.
Zukor said their return flights had been put on hold for now but a repatriation flight seemed near impossible to get into because of the exorbitant costs.
The Department of International Relations has made it clear that it is not involved in the pricing of repatriation flights and this is solely determined by the airlines.
Spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “Other countries are repatriating their citizens from South Africa using charted prices.”
The department said it continued to work with embassies around the world to help South Africans who are desperate to come back home.
More in Local
-
SA now has 4,220 COVID-19 cases & 79 deaths
-
Eastern Cape’s COVID-19 cases nearing 500, WC remains the epicentre
-
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAA
-
City of CT emergency services register 70% drop in trauma calls
-
Northern Cape man (33) arrested for ‘stealing’ food parcels
-
City of Joburg to provide temporary shelter for Lawley evictees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.