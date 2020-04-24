Cost of repatriation flights making it difficult for some to come back home

The Department of International Relations is being accused of paying scant attention to those stuck in New Zealand potentially exposing them to scammers.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African family stuck in New Zealand described how it had become impossible to return home due to the massive costs of reparation flights.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, government - though the Department of International Relations - has been helping some citizens return home, but many others remain stranded abroad.

Keleighchè Zukor and her family flew to New Zealand early last month to attend her brother’s wedding in Auckland.

By the time they were meant to return, severe restrictions had been placed on border entries because of COVID-19.

“The financial burden is a massive strain and being here for five weeks has been a massive strain too,” she said.

Zukor said their return flights had been put on hold for now but a repatriation flight seemed near impossible to get into because of the exorbitant costs.

The Department of International Relations has made it clear that it is not involved in the pricing of repatriation flights and this is solely determined by the airlines.

Spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “Other countries are repatriating their citizens from South Africa using charted prices.”

The department said it continued to work with embassies around the world to help South Africans who are desperate to come back home.