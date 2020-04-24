Ramaphosa satisfied with steps taken by SA in the fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa visit the Nasrec expo centre and the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to see what preparations and precautions have been put in place in the fight against the global pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was satisfied that enough precautions had been taken to deal with an escalation of COVID-19 infections around the country.

He has been visiting Nasrec, in Johannesburg, where provision has been made for around 8,400 beds for people who may contract the virus.

The president also visited Charlotte Maxeke Hospital where he said there had been progress made in testing for the coronavirus.

“In this province, we have already screened up to a million people, and the testing is being upgraded as well.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura assured the president that health workers are also being protected.

“Personal protective equipment is one of the things we are paying close attention to in Gauteng. We have sufficient stock.”

On food distribution, Ramaphosa said it was also being distributed to the poor under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“They showed me where they make sure that food is well distributed to various areas in the province and that a lot of care is taken in having proper data of those who need the care and the food.”

And he was also questioned on the R20 billion being given to municipalities.

Ramaphosa said measures are being taken to eliminate corruption.

“We need to put in place systems on a proactive basis to prevent the abuse of the resources we are putting in place so that money doesn’t end up in people’s pockets."

He also said US President Donald Trump phoned him.

“He wanted to know how we were doing as South Africa and pledge his support for the work that we are doing but he also wanted to say he is impressed, from the reports that he has heard, about the way that we are managing COVID[-19].”