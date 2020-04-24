Ramaphosa: Lockdown has worked but SA not out of the woods yet

The country reported 318 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making it the highest daily surge since the country recorded its first case early in March.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening said government was committed to ensuring that healthcare workers had all the resources they needed to fight COVID-19 when it reaches its peak in the country.

Ramaphosa said while the nationwide lockdown had worked in reducing the rate of infections, South Africa was not out of the woods yet.

The newly-added cases brought the total number of known infections to 3,953 while 10 new deaths were reported, which brought the overall death toll to 75.

From next week Friday, the country would move away from a hard lockdown to allow some industries to reopen.

Ramaphosa said the country was doing well in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. He said the country needed to be ready as the worst was yet to come.

“Earlier in the week, I announced an additional allocation of R20 billion to our health response to ensure that we have the beds, medicine, equipment and personnel required when the country experiences the peak of infections,” the president said.

At the same time, Ramaphosa said an additional 70,000 SANDF members would assist in implementing the regulations and help South Africans.

“As part of expanding this effort, I have employed over 70,000 defence force personnel to assist with various parts of our coronavirus response,” Ramaphosa said. “Until now, those defence force members that have been deployed have supported the South African Police Service in their responsibilities.”

The president said this was necessary to ensure the virus did not spread.

