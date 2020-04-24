Ramaphosa inspects Nasrec, other Gauteng sites identified as COVID-19 facilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa was joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, and other senior officials from the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday visited the Nasrec COVID-19 facility that was identified as one of many sites that would accommodate coronavirus patients.

Ramaphosa embarked on a walkabout to access the readiness of the facility.

#COVID19 | President @CyrilRamaphosa is this morning visiting sites identified as COVID-19 facilities in the @GautengProvince. These include the quarantine facility at the Nasrec Expo Centre, the Johannesburg Central Food Bank & Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/ZrhzNWtnar — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 24, 2020

There were 500 beds at the Nasrec Expo Centre, the venue that would house people being treated for the coronavirus.

“Our COVID-19 response plans is based on five pillars: comprehensive health response, food security, social distress and service delivery…,” Makhura said.

The entourage was expected to also head to the Johannesburg Central Food Bank and then the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. The hospital is one of the facilities designated to manage COVID-19 patients.

