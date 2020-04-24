Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South Africans
This morning, some South Africans are waking up to debit orders going off while there is little or nothing left in their accounts.
JOHANNESBURG - The reality of the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown is expected to hit home on Friday as some South Africans are receiving their reduced salaries or in extreme cases, nothing.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced government's socio-economic stimulus plan of R500 billion to help the poor and citizens who have lost their jobs.
WATCH: What Ramaphosa's stimulus plan will do for you - and for SA
The hard reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt by some South Africans, even more so today, as they either don't receive a notification from their bank that their salary has been paid in as usual or it has been significantly reduced.
Many companies, which have been hit hard by the economic impact of the one-month long lockdown, have decided to reduce salaries to avoid retrenching staff.
Melissa Chaturi is a Joburg mother of three daughters and she has had to take a 20% salary cut this month.
"My salary will go for our rent, what happens for food? What happens for everything else? I don't know? And with debit orders kicking in, we've had to make calls and cancel a few things."
Brendon Moodley said that his transport company had also taken a knock and he now feared the moment when debit orders will be going off.
"I'll have to dig into my savings which I didn't want to do. We have kids, so it's a different story."
Both said that they were still grateful to have a job during this trying period as the number of unemployed South Africans has increased drastically.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
