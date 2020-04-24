Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages
The presentation on the tax bills came a day after the president announced a R500 billion stimulus package to help South Africans in their time of need.
CAPE TOWN - The Standing and Select Committees on Finance from the National Assembly and the NCOP have welcomed a plan by the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) on two tax relief draft Bills.
These are the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill which detail a number of amendments to help ease the tax burden on South Africans and businesses.
The two committees briefed Parliament on Thursday.
The presentation on the tax bills came a day after the president announced a R500 billion stimulus package to help South Africans in their time of need.
But members of the committee raised a number of questions about the tax relief and how long it would last.
African National Congress (ANC) MP Joe Mpisi: "What will happen after six months, particularly for the working class?"
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu said the tax measures were already announced by the president and questioned whether the R500 billion stimulus package was new money to be spent or just a reprioritisation of funds.
"The R500 billion is not the expenditure of new money because I've seen somewhere that R130 billion of that is the reprioritisation of already budgeted money and if that is the case, which components is that going to come from?"
Co-chairperson Joe Maswanganyi said that next week, the committees would be briefed by the Minister of Finance on the relief package and the legislative framework that governs the administration of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, as well as the procurement of goods and services from the fund.
WATCH: What Ramaphosa's stimulus plan will do for you - and for SA
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donation
-
ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rules
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
-
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
-
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rules
-
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.