Over 1,000 companies probed for non-compliance with lockdown regulations – Dept
The Department of Employment and Labour said its more than 100 inspectors probed several companies in both the public and private sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour on Thursday said it had inspected more than 1,000 companies who were suspected of being non-compliant with the lockdown regulations.
The department said it received many complaints from South Africans alleging that companies at which they work were flouting regulations and putting them at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The department said its more than 100 inspectors probed several companies in both the public and private sector.
Of the 1,500 companies investigated, about 45% were found to be flouting regulations. Offences ranged from not providing adequate personal protective equipment for employees to operating under false pretences as essential services.
While the department would not be drawn on which companies were in the wrong, it said the rate of non-compliance was a cause for concern.
Inspector general Aggy Moiloa said the consequences of breaking the law could be dire.
“What we particularly look at is how responsive the risk assessments are to the COVID-19 regulations,” she said.
Some South Africans, including essential services workers at the frontlines of battling COVID-19, recounted fearing for their lives while reporting for duty.
Many felt their companies continued to put profits before people, even during a pandemic.
