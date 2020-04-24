Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAA
The union and the association claim workers have received threats of retrenchments and intimidation from business rescue practitioners at the national carrier.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are planning to head to court to defend jobs at the South African Airways (SAA).
It's alleged SAA workers have been forced to depend on their leave days during the lockdown and some have received low to no income this month.
Numsa'a Phakamile Hlubi Majola said: “This is why as Numsa and SACCA, we are left with no option but to continue with legal action in order to apply for an application to remove the business rescue practitioners and we’re calling on government, particularly the Department of Public Enterprises in the interest of SAA, to join us in the application to defend the airline and turnaround the future of the airline and save jobs.”
