Northern Cape man (33) arrested for ‘stealing’ food parcels

The man allegedly tricked two families into signing for food parcels after they were promised the groceries would be delivered at a later stage, but the delivery never happened.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested for defrauding two families out of COVID-19 food parcels.

Hawks officers arrested the 33-year-old on Friday, after officials acted on a tip-off that food parcels meant to be distributed to needy families were being redirected to other recipients.

The man allegedly tricked two families into signing for food parcels after they were promised the groceries would be delivered at a later stage, but the delivery never took place.

These food parcels, which were valued at about R900 each, had been provided by the Department of Social Development.

Meanwhile, the department on Thursday told members of Parliament that it had received additional funds to respond to the growing number of starving communities.

The newly established Solidarity Fund has donated R23 million to the department to distribute extra food parcels to over 58,000 households across the country.

An additional R20 million was received from the disaster fund to cater for more people.

With this money, food parcels were provided in three provinces.

From Friday, more food parcels will be delivered across the country.

Additional reporting by Jason Felix