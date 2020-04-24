Netcare's Ceres Hospital reopens after COVID-19 infections
Hospital management took immediate action to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to identify all possible contacts after two staff members tested positive.
CAPE TOWN – The Netcare Ceres Hospital reopened its doors on Friday.
The facility had been shut on 17 April after confirming two COVID-19 infections.
The Netcare Ceres Hospital will start admitting patients from Friday.
The emergency department has also been reopened.
Netcare's Craig Murphy said hospital management took immediate action to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to identify all possible contacts after two staff members tested positive.
Murphy said deep cleaning, fogging and decontamination of the entire hospital, with the use of an ultraviolet light robot, has been completed.
He added that the hospital has been inspected by officials from the labour department and they were satisfied that the facility had been decontaminated, thus giving them the green light to resume operations.
