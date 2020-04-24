Mitchells Plain family tools up to shield community from COVID-19

Marshall Nelson and his family have been hard at work producing and distributing 3D-printed face visors for free.

CAPE TOWN - As COVID-19 sweeps across the province, a Mitchells Plain family is doing its bit to help curb the spread of the virus.

The 3D-printer works pretty much all day and all night at Marshall Nelson's Mitchells Plain home as his family of five work through a list on the wall of people who need the face shields they are making.

Marshall Nelson and his family with the face visors they have 3D-printed in their home.

It's delivery time and he jumps in his car and drives to the home of an elderly couple.

A chirpy Isaac Hermanus receives it with a smile, puts it on and says he will now wear it whenever he leaves the house.

"I’m not scared of the virus, I am scared that people are not adhering to the rules and putting us at risk."

The next stop is at the Frog Centre where a number of shields are delivered.

They'll be used by community care workers who are doing COVID-19 screening. The organisation’s Yolanda Hull says the shields will be helpful.

"At the moment, the masks from the provincial Health Department is out of stock, so we have to use it sparingly, so we will use the masks that are given to us, which is a preventative measure."

The family has made and distributed 1,440 shields so far and they've not charged any of their recipients a cent in return.

