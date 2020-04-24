Mboweni to give clarity on R500bn COVID-19 relief package

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to brief the media at 2pm on the details of the economic relief packages announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will on Friday afternoon provide details on the R500 billion COVID-19 economic relief packages announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

The economic package is meant to bring relief to the economy which has been hard hit by recession, COVID-19 and sovereign credit rating downgrades.

