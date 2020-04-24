COVID-19: Mboweni says SA qualifies for $4.2 billion loan from IMF
The minister briefed reporters earlier on the R500 billion relief package, which would be used to circumvent the harsh impact of the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has confirmed government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the New Development Bank (NDB) seeking special coronavirus funding amounting to billions in US dollars.
The minister briefed reporters on Friday afternoon on the R500 billion relief package, which would be used to circumvent the harsh impact of the pandemic.
Mboweni said South Africa, as a member of these financial institutions, was entitled to the assistance.
Debate around government’s funding options and the possible strings attached to international finance packages, has raged since the pandemic crisis hit.
“I think to be honest, we are trying to make a mountain out of an anthill,” Mboweni said
Mboweni said they were seeking funds, but from established facilities targeted specifically at aiding struggling countries during the COVID-19 crisis.
Addressing concerns that the country was over-indebted and cannot afford to service loans, Mboweni said the money government was sourcing wds not for budgetary support, which would come with other hurdles.
He indicated that the country qualifies for a $4.2 billion loan from the IMF.
And said negotiations were still underway with the World Bank to determine how much funding South Africa qualifies for.
The country has close to R3 trillion in public debt, which amounts to about 60% of the GDP.
More in Business
-
Land Bank debt default draws attention to SOE's finances
-
Mboweni to give clarity on R500bn COVID-19 relief package
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of business
-
SAA BRPs give unions deadline to accept workforce termination proposal
-
Rand weakens as virus dents risk appetite
-
Over 1,000 companies probed for non-compliance with lockdown regulations – Dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.