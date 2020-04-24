Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off special

Original cast members Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Rob Lowe are all set to reprise their roles in the NBC sitcom for a 30-minute episode.

LOS ANGELES - NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation is to return for a one-off special on 30 April to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Original cast members Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Rob Lowe are all set to reprise their roles in the NBC sitcom for a 30-minute episode, which will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Executive producer Michael Schur said: "Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.

"I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.

"Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates."

The episode - which will air on 30 April - will see Leslie Knope - who is played by Poehler - try to stay in touch with her pals while social distancing.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment, said: "In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion.

"A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

The political satire sitcom initially aired for seven series from 2009 to 2015.

Cast members and fans shared their excitement on social media.

New Parks episode in one week! Can’t wait for everyone to see it... https://t.co/4yK66hZVzr — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 23, 2020

It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating… https://t.co/6v1oPIJGRY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 23, 2020

JUST IN: NBC is bringing back Parks and Recreation for a one time special to benefit Feeding America.



All of the original characters from the series will return, played by original cast members. pic.twitter.com/WGyxKL1x6s — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 23, 2020