Ipid investigating CT community activist’s alleged sjambok assault by cops
Kalib Missoe’s case against the police was among a few brought to the attention of the police watchdog.
CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating claims that three officers assaulted a youth activist in Cape Town.
Kalib Missoe laid a criminal complaint after the incident on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old said he was delivering donated bread to neighbours when he was approached by the officers on patrol.
Missoe’s case against police was among a few brought to the attention of police watchdog Ipid.
He said he was assaulted by the officers before he could explain that he ran a non-profit organisation and had a permit to move around to do voluntary work during the lockdown. However, Missoe admitted he did not have the permit with him at the time.
He said he suffered painful injuries after being beaten over the head with a sjambok.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported an Eerste River family had been assaulted and harassed by soldiers conducting a lockdown operation. The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating that incident.
Parliament’s police committee called for a meeting with the SAPS and Ipid to discuss allegations of heavy-handedness and the abuse of power. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
